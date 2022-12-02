NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Burney Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $163.36 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

