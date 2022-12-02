NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,072 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

