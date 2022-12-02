NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $722.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.14 and a 200 day moving average of $646.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $933.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

