NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 27,199 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 182.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 298,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,653,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,262,000 after buying an additional 1,442,738 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

