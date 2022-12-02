NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 8,995 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.