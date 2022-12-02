NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in 3M by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

3M stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

