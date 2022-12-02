NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

