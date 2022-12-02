NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $190.32 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

