NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $175.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.