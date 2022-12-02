NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 66,424 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,424 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.