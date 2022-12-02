NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 23,739 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1,175.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

NYSE FIS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

