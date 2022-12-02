NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 15,387 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 389.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.