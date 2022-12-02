NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

