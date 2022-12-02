NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 995.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 616,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 231,913 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

FCX opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.