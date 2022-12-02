NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $69,488,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $285.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

