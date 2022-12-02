NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.