NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $472.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

