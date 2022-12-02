NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,639 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 355.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.62.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

