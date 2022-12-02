NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,732 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.6 %

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $300.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.49 and its 200-day moving average is $271.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

