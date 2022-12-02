NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134,393 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLB stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

