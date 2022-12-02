NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $194.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $614.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

