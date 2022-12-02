NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,254 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

