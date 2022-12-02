Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at $975,547.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Newpark Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:NR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 576,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.