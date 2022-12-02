NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.63. 122,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.



