NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,341 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NKE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.35.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

