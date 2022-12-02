Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Shares of NDGPY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $24.25.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
