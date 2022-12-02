NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $11.27 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIO’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.05.

NYSE:NIO opened at $12.09 on Monday. NIO has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NIO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 151,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NIO by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

