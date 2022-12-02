Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

