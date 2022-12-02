Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 10.4 %

About Niu Technologies

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,156. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

