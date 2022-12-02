Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.72. Noah shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Noah by 112.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 16.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

