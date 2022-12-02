Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.72. Noah shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $907.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
