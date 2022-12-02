Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 84,732 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.74% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $54,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.