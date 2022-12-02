Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,993 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.