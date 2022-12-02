Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $74,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.