Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.97% of Snap-on worth $101,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $242.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

