Nordea Investment Management AB Has $80.76 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $80,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

