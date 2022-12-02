Nordea Investment Management AB Has $85.68 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Aflac worth $85,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

