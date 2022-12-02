Nordea Investment Management AB Has $91.92 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.46% of Lennar worth $91,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Lennar Profile



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

