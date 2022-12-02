Nordea Investment Management AB Has $93.91 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,078 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $93,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

