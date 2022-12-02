Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.74% of Littelfuse worth $46,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

LFUS stock opened at $247.98 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $326.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.