Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 16,943 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $95,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $416.07 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

