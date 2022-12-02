Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 60,593 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $59,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

