Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 23,684 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $43,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 925.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

