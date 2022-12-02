Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 386 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $49,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.