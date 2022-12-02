Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,212 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Baidu worth $71,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.