Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,844 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $87,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $167.94 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

