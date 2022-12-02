Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Purchased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the quarter. Northeast Community Bancorp comprises 6.0% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 9.58% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NECB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,458. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

