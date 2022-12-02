Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 23,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,428,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. abrdn plc raised its position in Novavax by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Novavax by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

