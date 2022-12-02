NSUR COIN (NSUR) One Day Volume Reaches $37,151.79

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $37,151.79 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

