NuCypher Market Cap Hits $73.21 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $73.21 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

