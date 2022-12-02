NuCypher (NU) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $74.91 million and $6.59 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

