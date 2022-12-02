NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,789,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

